NDMA alerts provincial emergency depts amid flash flooding forecast in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday advised all the provincial and federal ministries concerned and emergency departments to ensure beforehand arrangements to cope with the moderate flash flooding predicted in river and nullahs of Eastern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday advised all the provincial and Federal ministries concerned and emergency departments to ensure beforehand arrangements to cope with the moderate flash flooding predicted in river and nullahs of Eastern Balochistan.

According to the NDMA advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) forecasted that Moderate Flash Flooding was expected in the Rivers and Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan during next 24 hours and heavy after 24 hours.

It added that 'Medium to High Level Flooding' is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera and tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus from August 20 to 22. "Low to Medium Level Flooding is likely in the Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during next 24 hours, while High Level and Above Flooding after 24 hours." The NDMA said all concerned federal ministries and departments, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), provincial Irrigation Department and Respective District Administrations, district disaster management authorities (DDMAs), Municipal and City Administrations are advised to ensure to forewarn at-risk communities in the light of identification of vulnerable areas, maintain enhanced alert level and monitoring of developing situation to reduce reaction and response times, pre-placing the rescue teams and equipment for rapid deployment in vulnerable areas.

It also exhorted to ensure that the people living along the areas of hill torrents and the banks of River Indus were sensitized about expected increase of water flows whereas timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelter, food and medicines in those shelter camps was made, the locals, farmers and cattle herders were forewarned to shift cattle away from areas of Hill Torrents.

Moreover, the quarters concerned should make sure to restrict vehicle movement in areas likely to be affected by Hill Torrents whereas in case of any eventuality, special situation report (SITREP) or update was shared immediately with the NDMA.