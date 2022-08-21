UrduPoint.com

NDMA Alerts Provincial Emergency Depts Amid Flash Flooding Forecast In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NDMA alerts provincial emergency depts amid flash flooding forecast in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday advised all the provincial and Federal ministries concerned and emergency departments to ensure beforehand arrangements to cope with the moderate flash flooding predicted in river and nullahs of Eastern Balochistan.

According to the NDMA advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) forecasted that Moderate Flash Flooding was expected in the Rivers and Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan during next 24 hours and heavy after 24 hours.

It added that 'Medium to High Level Flooding' is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera and tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus from August 20 to 22. "Low to Medium Level Flooding is likely in the Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during next 24 hours, while High Level and Above Flooding after 24 hours." The NDMA said all concerned federal ministries and departments, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), provincial Irrigation Department and Respective District Administrations, district disaster management authorities (DDMAs), Municipal and City Administrations are advised to ensure to forewarn at-risk communities in the light of identification of vulnerable areas, maintain enhanced alert level and monitoring of developing situation to reduce reaction and response times, pre-placing the rescue teams and equipment for rapid deployment in vulnerable areas.

It also exhorted to ensure that the people living along the areas of hill torrents and the banks of River Indus were sensitized about expected increase of water flows whereas timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying and flood prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelter, food and medicines in those shelter camps was made, the locals, farmers and cattle herders were forewarned to shift cattle away from areas of Hill Torrents.

Moreover, the quarters concerned should make sure to restrict vehicle movement in areas likely to be affected by Hill Torrents whereas in case of any eventuality, special situation report (SITREP) or update was shared immediately with the NDMA.

Related Topics

Kabul Balochistan Flood Water Vehicle Alert Dera Ghazi Khan Nowshera August All From

Recent Stories

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

12 minutes ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

12 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Launch Artillery Strike on Zapori ..

Ukrainian Forces Launch Artillery Strike on Zaporizhzhia NPP - Enerhodar Authori ..

12 minutes ago
 NDMA alerts provincial emergency depts amid flash ..

NDMA alerts provincial emergency depts amid flash flooding forecast in Balochist ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan condoles loss of life in tragic accident ..

Pakistan condoles loss of life in tragic accident in Turkiye

27 minutes ago
 Thousands fete South Africa's new Zulu king

Thousands fete South Africa's new Zulu king

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.