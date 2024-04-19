NDMA Alerts Relevant Departments To Prepare For Tackling Flash Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory urging the relevant departments to enhance preparedness for flash floods, and emergency response amid ongoing rainfall
The NDMA's NEOC (National Emergencies Operation Center) predicted of more rains until April 22, with potential flooding in some parts of the provinces including Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a news release said.
The rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs of this part of region, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Turbat.
Flooding may also occur in low-lying areas during the forecast period, particularly in southern western Baluchistan.
A subsequent weather system from April 23-24, will bring milder conditions, while a stronger system from April 25-29 is expected to cause heavy rainfall and possible hailstorms, affecting various parts of the provinces including Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab.
NDMA has urged local authorities to ensure readiness for emergency response. Citizens living in risky areas should follow safety guidelines such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refrain from driving or walking in waterways.
Farmers, cattle owners, tourists, and travellers are also advised to remain cautious during this period, checking weather and road conditions before travelling, and taking necessary steps to protect crops, livestock, and personal safety.
For further updates and information, citizens are advised to remain informed through local advisories.
