NDMA and PRCS signs MoU for Collaboration in activities related to Disaster Risk Reduction

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in various areas related to disaster risk management here today in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in various areas related to disaster risk management here today in Islamabad.

The areas of mutual cooperation/collaboration include support in tackling disasters during all phases and other emergency situations through preparedness, mitigation, community-based disaster risk reduction (CBDRR) and relief/rehabilitation.

Chairman NDMA, Lt.

Gen. Akhtar Nawaz HI (M) on this occasion commended PRCS for its role in management of disasters, especially in the recent Covid-19 outbreak and hoped that collaboration with PRCS will help develop a sustainable mechanism for quick and effective response following any disasters in the country.



PRCS Chairman Mr. Abrar ul Haq while appreciating the role being played by the NDMA in disaster management stressed the need to enhance cooperation and create synergies for disaster management.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the senior officials of NDMA and PRCS.