UrduPoint.com

NDMA And PRCS Signs MoU For Collaboration In Activities Related To Disaster Risk Reduction

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

NDMA and PRCS signs MoU for Collaboration in activities related to Disaster Risk Reduction

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in various areas related to disaster risk management here today in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in various areas related to disaster risk management here today in Islamabad.

The areas of mutual cooperation/collaboration include support in tackling disasters during all phases and other emergency situations through preparedness, mitigation, community-based disaster risk reduction (CBDRR) and relief/rehabilitation.
Chairman NDMA, Lt.

Gen. Akhtar Nawaz HI (M) on this occasion commended PRCS for its role in management of disasters, especially in the recent Covid-19 outbreak and hoped that collaboration with PRCS will help develop a sustainable mechanism for quick and effective response following any disasters in the country.


PRCS Chairman Mr. Abrar ul Haq while appreciating the role being played by the NDMA in disaster management stressed the need to enhance cooperation and create synergies for disaster management.
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the senior officials of NDMA and PRCS.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad All

Recent Stories

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is set to take your audi ..

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is set to take your audio experience to next level wit ..

10 minutes ago
 Lango for taking extra measure to ward off securit ..

Lango for taking extra measure to ward off security threats

28 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan lauds Pak-Nigerian growing cooperati ..

PM Imran Khan lauds Pak-Nigerian growing cooperation in defence, counter-terrori ..

28 minutes ago
 NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

34 minutes ago
 Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in ..

Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in year

34 minutes ago
 Three decades ago world told to 'act now' on clima ..

Three decades ago world told to 'act now' on climate

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>