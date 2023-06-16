UrduPoint.com

NDMA Announces First-ever Pakistan Expo On Disaster Risk Reduction 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NDMA announces first-ever Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday inaugurated the launching of the first-ever Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PEDRR-23) to be held from July 12-14.

The event was attended by government officials, representatives from international partners, humanitarian organizations, academia, media and members of private sector, a news release said.

The PEDRR-23 is part of NDMA's efforts to raise awareness of disaster risk reduction and to build resilience to disasters in Pakistan. It will showcase the latest technologies and innovations in disaster risk reduction and will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to network and share best practices. The expo would constitute academic conferences, seminars, exhibitions and various youth competitions to ensure maximum participation of the public, youth and institutions.

The Chairman NDMA outlined the impact of this initiative and expressed his gratitude to the participants for becoming partners in making NDMA a truly proactive organization. He underscored the importance of proactive planning, predictive modeling for vulnerable communities and global collaboration for cost-effective solutions for pre and post-disaster periods.

The event is open to all stakeholders related to Disaster Management including professionals, entrepreneurs, students, local and international NGOs and general public to contribute his experience on the subject. Attendees will benefit from the knowledge shared by esteemed panelists, gain inspiration from renowned speakers, and have the chance to build valuable connections within the industry.

However, further details on the planned expo are available on www.pedrr.pk

Related Topics

Pakistan July Media Event All From Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

29 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.