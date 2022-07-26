NDMA arranges emergency assistance for flood victims of Balochistan, Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday arranged emergency assistance for the flood victims of Balochistan and Punjab provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday arranged emergency assistance for the flood victims of Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

The NDMA ensured provision of residential tents and ration bags for the flood victims of Lasbela, a news release said.

The Authority also managed availability of Pakistan Army and Navy helicopters to deliver ration to the flood victims.

The helicopters would participate in rescue operations after the weather conditions improve.

It also ensured provision of ration bags for Rajanpur flood victims and also handed over ration bags to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab for the flood victims of Isa Khel District Mianwali.