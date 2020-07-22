NDMA asks GSP for comprehensive survey to find out the cause of repeated catastrophe

(@FahadShabbir)

National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan has asked the Geological Survey of Pakistan to carry out a comprehensive survey of the earthquake hit areas of Mirpur, (Azad Jammu Kashmir) immediately to find out the true cause of repeated earthquake in the area, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) : National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan has asked the Geological Survey of Pakistan to carry out a comprehensive survey of the earthquake hit areas of Mirpur, (Azad Jammu Kashmir) immediately to find out the true cause of repeated earthquake in the area, official sources said.

The sources told APP here on Wednesday that the NDMA tabled the move to the GSP, through its letter dated July 09, this year carrying out an immediate survey of the earthquake hit areas of Mirpur AJK that jolted first on September 24 last year earthquake that followed by repeated identical aftershock with the pause of two days on September 26 and the series of aftershocks that continued till to date.

The lake city of Mirpur suffered the same fate after two consecutive earthquakes jolted the area on midnights of July 05 and 06 and July 06 and 07 this year.

The NDMA further requested to the Geology Survey of Pakistan to share the outcome of the survey with all concerned authorities as early as possible.

It may be added that panic still gripped Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir following the recent consecutive earthquakes of 4.03 magnitude in major part of the city and adjoining area on 06th and 07th of this month, holding the country's largest reservoir Mangla dam in its lap, since it was constructed in 1967 and later raised in 2013 with the full water level capacity of 1242 feet.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have completed first phase of the recent mega Roopayal Marriage hall collapse disaster in adjoining town of Chaksawari that claimed three human lives besides injuring of 20 others.

This was disclosed by Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Saleem while addressing a joint news conference at the DC office here on Wednesday.

The DC said that second phase of the operation followed by detailed probe to ascertain the true cause of the collapse of the 05-floor building has been kicked off with the formation of an 08-member investigation team of seasoned engineers and other experts headed by the seasoned structural engineer Mr. Tanveer Qureshi, Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department of AJK government.

Other members of the committee include soil experts, senior civil engineers, experts from MUST, DSP and Assistant Commissioner of Mirpur.

The committee has been directed to submit its report to the District Administration for onward submission to the AJK government for further necessary action, according to the DC.