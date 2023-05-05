UrduPoint.com

NDMA Asks Provinces To Run Public Awareness Campaigns Regarding Heatwave

Published May 05, 2023

NDMA asks provinces to run public awareness campaigns regarding heatwave

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued detailed heatwave guidelines for the departments concerned to ensure timely measures and asked provinces to run extensive public awareness campaigns in local languages for public for protection from heatstroke.

While talking to the ptv news channel, Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said, "We are trying to create awareness among the general public about what precautions to take in extremely hot weather." NDMA guidelines to the provinces and relevant stakeholders would help to cope with the imminent threat of extreme temperature rise in the summers and prevent any serious losses, he mentioned.

These administrative SOPs regarding heat waves were formulated by the Ministry of Climate Change Task Force and NDMA, he said, adding that all provinces and stakeholders were being consulted in that regard.

NDMA had also been running an all-out awareness campaign on social media platforms, he said, adding, "We have recommended the provinces to set up heatwave response centres at the Union Council level as well as a national level control room for information and coordinated efforts.

" To a question, he highlighted NDMA guidelines advise the public that they should remain hydrated; drink sufficient quantity of water, keep a drinking water bottle for regular intake, stay cool; avoid exposure to direct sunlight and crowded spaces, remain informed; keep track of local weather conditions to avoid exposure to extreme conditions and in case of any signs of illness consult a qualified physician to seek expert medical advice.

NDMA also directed all provincial authorities to coordinate with local NGOs and humanitarian organizations to maximize outreach to local communities and alignment of their resources according to the PMD's weather projections, Malik added.

