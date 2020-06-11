NDMA asks provinces to take preventive measures to avoid monsoon losses

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday asked provinces to take precautionary measures to cope with any emergency as above average rains expected in most areas of the country during impending monsoon.

A weather alert issued by the Authority says the monsoon rains had triggered flooding in most areas of Punjab and Sindh last year.

The faulty sewage system choked waterways accelerated flooding in most city areas.

NDMA has asked improving sewage system especially by cleaning mullahs and water channels in Rawalpindi, Karachi,Lahore, Hyderabad and Thatta to avoid damages and losses.