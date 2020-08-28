UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Asks Provincial Authorities To Take Preventive Measures To Avoid Flood Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

NDMA asks provincial authorities to take preventive measures to avoid flood losses

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked the provincial authorities to take preventive measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rains and thunderstorms in most parts of the country from Saturday to Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked the provincial authorities to take preventive measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rains and thunderstorms in most parts of the country from Saturday to Monday.

According to NDMA weather advisory, PMD has predicted that heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan and existing urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin may be aggravated on Sunday and Monday.

NDMA has asked National Highway Authority (NHA), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and Communication and Works Departments of respective provinces, regions to remain vigilant in restoring road links for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Tourists be apprised, availability of emergency services staff be ensured to cope with any eventuality besides sharing weather updates with WAPDA twice a day to avoid losses.

The advisory said Met office has informed that another monsoon rain bearing system is likely to enter in Sindh on Saturday and rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday (evening) to Monday.

Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Sunday and Monday. Rain-thundershower are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal during the period.

In case of mass gathering/rescue operations, the advisory said, COVID-19 guidelines be followed strictly to avoid transmission of this pandemic among the mass interactions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Multan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Water WAPDA Company Road Traffic Hyderabad Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Zhob Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Sukkur Larkana Khanewal Rajanpur Thatta Badin Sanghar Dadu Barkhan Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Loralai Khanpur Awaran May NHA Sunday From FWO Rains

Recent Stories

US to Cut Forces in Iraq by One-Third to 3,500 Tro ..

4 minutes ago

Japan Plans to lift virus-lined re-entry restricti ..

4 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city during

4 minutes ago

Ban imposes ban on Qing-Qi Rickshaw

4 minutes ago

IGP checks security arrangements for Muharram proc ..

12 minutes ago

Germany Investigates Where Substance Found in Nava ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.