NDMA Asks Provincial Authorities To Take Preventive Measures In Extreme Weather

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday issued alert to all provincial authorities to ensure preventive measures as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rains and thunderstorms in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday to Wednesday.

According to the NDMA advisory released here, National Highways Authority, (NHA), Frontier Works Organisation ( FWO), Construction and Works (C&W) Departments of respective provinces and regions were directed to remain vigilant for restoring road links.

The advisory added that availability of staff of emergency services should be ensured during the period of harsh weather.

"Tourists be apprised about weather forecast. In case of any eventuality, the respective provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) and relevant departments should share twice daily updates with NDMA." However, it was also shared in the advisory that relevant departments might issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in the light of fresh weather forecast.

According to the PMD weather update an impending weather pattern was going to enter Pakistan Sunday which would grip upper central parts of the country on Monday and might persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

The weather forecast has indicated that during the period from Sunday to Wednesday rain wind-thunderstorms (a few hailstorm) expected to occur with intervals inKhyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab ( Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore,Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Whereas rain thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan,Kohlu,Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur,Multan,Khanewal, Sahiwal,Okara,Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur Nagar, Bahawalpur , Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobad, Shaheed Benazirabad, during Sunday night to Tuesday. Farmers are advised to take precautionary measures for wheat harvesting the forecast period.

