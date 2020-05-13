NDMA asks provincial authorities to take preventive measures to avoid heavy rain damages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked the provincial authorities to take preventive measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property in different parts of the country especially in Dera Ghazi Khan to likely heavy rains/ floods in next two days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rains and thunderstorms in upper parts of the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

The advisory released here asked National Highways Authority, (NHA), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA),Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Construction and Works (C&W) Departments of respective provinces and regions to remain vigilant for restoring road links.

The advisory added that availability of staff of emergency services should be ensured during the period of harsh weather.

The advisory pointed out that yourists be apprised about weather forecast. In case of any eventuality, the respective provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) and relevant departments should share twice daily updates with NDMA.

The advisory asked relevant departments to issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in the light of fresh weather forecast.

According to the PMD weather update an impending weather pattern was going to enter Pakistan on Tuesday which would grip various parts of the country.

The weather forecast has indicated dust thunderstorms with rain is expected to occur in Quetta, Zhob, Borkhan, Kohlu, Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whereas rain thunderstorm (with few hailstorms) is expected with intervals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi,Jhelum, Chakwal,Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha,Bhakkar,Layyah, Khushab,Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala,Gujarat, Sialkot,Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore,Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang,Toba Tek Singh,Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during Tuesday night to Thursday. Heavy isolated falls are expected in Malakand, Charsadda,Mardan, Dir and Swat district during the period.

Farmers are advised to take precautionary measures for wheat harvesting the forecast period.

NDMA has asked local authorities of Dera Ghazi Khan to take precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property due to impending ill torrents/ significant floods as predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) from Wednesday to Friday (May 13 to 15).