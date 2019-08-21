NDMA asks relevant authorities to be fully alert following flood warning in Satluj

Following the serious flood warning in Satluj River earlier this week by NDMA, the administrations of districts located at the river bank have been advised to initiate necessary measures to face any emergency situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Following the serious flood warning in Satluj River earlier this week by NDMA, the administrations of districts located at the river bank have been advised to initiate necessary measures to face any emergency situation.

In view of likely Hydro-Meteorological situation, all authorities concerned, especially PDMAs, DDMAs, Districts Administration and provincial Irrigation Department of Punjab province are strictly advised to remain fully alert, according to advisory issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

They advised to ensure timely actions on warnings issued by the concerned organizations to save the communities of low lying areas around the river bed, public and private property alongside with irrigation, drainage and flood protection infrastructure.

PMD is monitoring the prevailing weather system in the overall perspective of anticipated rains and likely flood situation in the country, especially the enhanced inflows in Sutlej River and keeping all concerned fully abreast of the situation on round-the-clock basis through FFD, Lahore.

Authority also issued alert to people residing in and close to river banks and near plain water courses while vulnerable population has also been warned not to venture Nullahs crossing and flash flooding routes.

Relevant authorities have also been advised to take steps for raising awareness in public with regards to vacating dangerous buildings, remaining away from electric wires and avoid swimming during rain especially in underpasses.

Following the likely flooding situation that may cause traveling hindrances for public and rescue activities, National Highway Authority, (NHA) and Communication and Works Department (C&W) of respective provinces and regions have been advised to remain ready for restoring road linkages.

Moreover, all provincial health departments about pre-placement of necessary staff have also been asked to remain on standby in case of emergency.

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of increasing water levels in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala to cause serious flood like situation while Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore had predicted that 100,000 cusecs to 150,000 cusecs flood water would pass by the evening of Wednesday from Ganda Singh Wala.

Authorities concerned have been requested to ensure these precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property.