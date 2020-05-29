NDMA carries out spray of 4,400 hectare area to check locusts attack

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has carried out poisonous fumes spray of over 4,400 hectare area and survey of 313,000 hectare area under the locusts attack across the country in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has carried out poisonous fumes spray of over 4,400 hectare area and survey of 313,000 hectare area under the locusts attack across the country in the last 24 hours.

According to an NDMA spokesman on Friday, some 1,150 teams were engaged in the locusts control operation in the affected districts. They carried out both aerial and ground spray of 1,700 hectare area of Balochistan, 1,000 hectare area of Punjab, 900 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 800 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours, he said.

The spokesman said a total of 61 districts, 31 of Balochistan, 11 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 of Punjab and seven of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.