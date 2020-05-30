UrduPoint.com
NDMA Carries Out Spray Of 487,000 Hectare Area To Kill Locusts

Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:13 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far carried out poisonous fumes spray of over 478,000 hectare area of locust hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far carried out poisonous fumes spray of over 478,000 hectare area of locust hit areas.

An NDMA spokesman said on Saturday that some 1,113 teams were engaged in the locusts control operation in the affected districts.

The spray of 5,600 hectare area and survey of 366,000 hectare area under the locusts attack have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

They have conducted both aerial and ground spray of 2,800 hectare area of Balochistan, 700 hectare area of Punjab, 900 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,200 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

The spokesman said a total of 61 districts, 31 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 of Punjab and 11 of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

