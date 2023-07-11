Open Menu

NDMA Cautions Departments Concerned After India Releases Water In Ravi River

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory alert to the departments concerned for taking preparedness and precautionary measures after India released water into Ravi River.

The NDMA in its advisory mentioned that the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) have reported medium-level flows on Eastern River-Sutlej from Harike India with a time lag at Ganda Singh Wala Pakistan was 24 hours.

However, low-level flows reported from Ferozpur India with a time lag at Ganda Singh Wala of six hours.

The impacts to be incurred by the prevailing situation may be as: Likely the flows will persist over the next 48 hours and will be recorded at Sulemanki in the next 36 to 48 hours, the NDMA said.

Moreover, inundation of low-lying areas, flooding of crops astride the Sutlej River, over-topping of roads and inundation of villages may also occur in the due course of time.

The NDMA is sharing regular updates with all disaster management responders for taking necessary precautionary measures.

It underlined that the quarters concerned should move people and at-risk communities from low-lying areas, preplace flood fighting equipment and machinery, develop adequate stocks of food and medicine in the impacted area and coordinate for restoration of roads and communication links in the region.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-Punjab) was requested to coordinate and direct Press Information Department (PID) for taking appropriate regulation of flood water through canals as the matter warrants immediate actions and monitoring.

