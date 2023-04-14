NDMA cautions provincial deptts for effective measures amid rain-thunderstorm forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a detailed guideline for Federal and provincial departments to ensure effective measures to cope with any untoward situation amid weather forecasts of more rain-dust-thunderstorm in upper, western and central parts of the country.

The NDMA informed that as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain-dust-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms from 15-20 April was expected in the respected regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbotabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Bajaur. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In Punjab, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum. In Islamabad Capital Territory, rain-dust or thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm was expected from 17-18 April in the following regions of KP namely Kurrum, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. In Balochistan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran.

Moreover, light rain-dust/ thunderstorm is also expected from April 17-18 in the following regions of Punjab namely Multan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sarghoda, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib. In Sindh, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

In light of the forecast shared by PMD, the following region-specific impacts were expected. Therefore, all concerned stakeholders are to remain vigilant against possible hazards. Farmers should perform their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. However, landslides or Flash Floods might occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat on April 18-19.

The Authority in light of the above forecast directed all the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, National Highway Authority (NHA), National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Rescue 1122, line departments, ministries and federal agencies to undertake measures as per respective mandate.

However, the following preemptive measures were to be ensured by all relevant departments in addition to measures deemed appropriate as per on ground situation: Ensure the widespread circulation of alerts and advisories, especially in local languages, to raise awareness and sensitize travellers or tourists and local communities in vulnerable areas.

It also directed to engage local communities at traditionally and historically dangerous and hazard-prone sites. And also ensure adequate awareness for farmers regarding impacts on standing crops, coordinate with relevant district and municipal administrations to ensure mitigation measures for flash or urban flooding and secures or remove billboards or hoardings.

The PDMA and DDMAs were also demanded to arrange and replace necessary inventory and other essentials at strategic locations, vulnerable or choke points in coordination with NHMP, NHA, FWO, local C&W, Rescue 1122 and line departments.

The provincial and federal authorities were also demanded to ensure a proactive approach by diverting traffic, providing alternate routes, and imposing move or travel restrictions.

It also demanded to ensure that tourists, visitors and travellers in at-risk or affected areas be apprised and forewarned about the weather forecast and road conditions in coordination with NHMP, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), NHA, FWO and C&W.

The tourists, visitors and travellers were advised to check PMD Weather Forecast for information from control rooms, helplines, websites and social media platforms of NHMP, NHA, FWO, DDMAs, PDMAs and C&W before undertaking the journey.

It also demanded the quarters concerned to ensure the availability of emergency services personnel during the period, and ensure immediate stocking of basic commodities, especially in regions that were likely to get cut off during snowfall or landslides.

Moreover, medical resources should be deployed as per the risks to meet respective regional requirements.

The departments were also advised to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation through emergency operations centres (EOCs) with regular feedback from provincial and national emergency operations centres (PEOCs and NEOC respectively).