NDMA cautions relevant authorities, public amid moderate to heavy rainfall weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued it's weather advisory putting the relevant departments and tourists on alert after the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) prediction of moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms expected with heavy snowfall on hilly areas in the next 48 hours in most parts of the country.

"A western disturbance has moved away from Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Over the next 12 to 24 hours, Northern parts of the country including KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), GB (Gilgit Baltistan), AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Upper and Central Punjab will experience moderate heavy rainfall/ snow/ Isolated Thunderstorms and hailstorms as well," the NDMA news release said.

The next spell of rain was expected from March 5th to March 7th, affecting Balochistan along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper regions of Punjab. Some areas in southern Punjab may also receive rainfall. "This system will bring possibilities of precipitation to northwestern Sindh," it said.

The NDMA has issued fresh advisory to concerned Federal Ministries and Departments, respective Provincial Governments, their line departments including Press Information Departments (PIDs), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Administrations, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), Municipal Administrations and major metropolis to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

The NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory/equipment along with availability of POL at identified vulnerable locations to back-up generators for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding. Moreover, Municipal Administration has directed to carry out better solid waste management services to avoid choking of main sewerage and drainages in case of torrential rains.

Furthermore, NDMA has instructed relevant departments to coordinate with National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Construction and Works Department (C&W) for restoration of roads and pre-placement of necessary machinery at strategic locations to respond land sliding immediately.

In its Advisory, the NDMA has urged travellers and passengers to take precautions during travel to hilly terrains. The public is advised to take precautionary measures in case of urban flooding and stay informed to latest weather update.