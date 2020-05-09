UrduPoint.com
NDMA Chairman Apprised About COVID-19 In Killa Abdullah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:22 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Salahuddin Ayubi Friday apprised Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal about the problems related to coronavirus spread in Killa Abdullah.

According to a press release, Ayubi demanded equipping Chaman hospital with latest machinery. Ayubi also demanded return of overseas Pakistanis stranded in United Arab Emirates ( UAE). And arrangements should be made for sending the people desiring to go UAE for earning livelihood.

The Chairman assured Ayubi cooperation.

Pakistan

