NDMA chairman assigned additional responsibilities of ERRA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz has been assigned two additional responsibilities of the chairman and deputy chairman of Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA).

According to a press release, the Federal government posted Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz as NDMA chairman in place of Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, who relinquished the post on December 10, 2020.