NDMA Chairman Elected As APDIM Chair Of Governing Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:56 PM

NDMA chairman elected as APDIM Chair of Governing Council

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has been elected as Chair of the Governing Council of Asia and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM).

In fourth session of Governing Council of APDIM convened here on Thursday elected the Chair and Vice Chair of the Governing Council, a press release said.

The NDMA chairman on the election to the Chair of Governing Council expressed his gratitude to all members and assured that all efforts would be made to contribute towards strengthening of APDIM and regional partnerships for a common pursuit of a resilient region.

He reiterated the importance of regional cooperation in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). Gen Afzal observed that APDIM had the critical role in facilitating disaster risk assessment, disaster risk reduction planning and mainstreaming DRR in development process, without which disaster risk management and resilience building could be difficult to achieve.

The nominees of NDMA chairman and head of Turkish Disaster Management Agency, AFAD were proposed for the Chair and Vice Chair. All the members of the Governing Council unanimously elected Pakistan as Chair and Turkey as the Vice Chair of APDIM Governing Council.

Election of Pakistan to the chair for the Governing Council was in recognition to Pakistan's immense contributions to disaster risk management and its leadership role in the region for resilience building which is a matter of pride for Pakistan.

The session of the Governing Council commenced with the opening statements by the Chairman of APDIM , Dr Pourmohammadi, NDMA Chairman Pakistan Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, and Deputy Executive Secretary of ESCAP. After detailed discussions and presentations on various matters and adoption of agenda points, the session was concluded with a vote of thanks.

