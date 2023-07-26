NDMA Chairman emphasises undertaking encroachment clearance in river beds, public awareness on Monsoon risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Acting Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during a NEOC session with key stakeholders on Wednesday emphasized undertaking encroachment clearance in and around river beds and conducting public awareness campaigns to maximize the general public's knowledge of risks associated with the monsoon season.

The Acting Chairman NDMA presided National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) session with key stakeholders on the current monsoon situation, a news release said.

He also underscored the news to enhance vigilant monitoring of rivers and reservoirs during monsoon season.

The session was attended by representatives of PMD, FFC, PDMAs, SDMA, GBDMA, FFD, Provincial and Irrigation Departments, SUPARCO and PCIW.

The Acting Chairman NDMA reviewed the situation of major Dams and the regulation of river flows during ongoing monsoon spells.

The PMD briefed about the heavy rainfall observed in the areas of Sindh and Punjab and the expected heavy rainfall in the Northwestern Parts of Balochistan and in the Northern parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa from 26 July to 1 August.

The PDMAs highlighted the rescue and relief work carried out in the respective areas after the recent spell of rain.

The FFD reported that Tarbela and Mangla Dams are at 81% and 77% of the storage capacity respectively and further highlighted that encroachments in Ravi river bed around Shahdara Bridge area and downstream Mangla Dam should be cleared timely by provincial authorities.

The Acting Chairman NDMA instructed relevant departments to strengthen coordination among all relevant departments to streamline disaster mitigation and contingency plans.