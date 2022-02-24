UrduPoint.com

NDMA Chairman Emphasizes Need For Risk Assessment To Tackle Disasters

Published February 24, 2022

NDMA Chairman emphasizes need for risk assessment to tackle disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz on Thursday emphasized the need to conduct risk and vulnerability assessment, preparation and up gradation of provincial, district, sectoral and event specific contingency plans to cope with emerging disasters.

The NDMA Chairman was highlighting high risks and vulnerability in the country to different kind of disasters during a review meeting of the preparations for Disaster Management.

The NDMA organized a meeting chaired by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz here which was participated by NDMA officials, besides DGs of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, GBDMA, SDMA, Pakistan Met Department, Rescue 1122, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, DC Islamabad and representative from Military Operations Directorate (MO), said a news release.

On the occasion Chairman NDMA underscored that though disaster management is a devolved subject but federal government has always provided timely support to federating units and will continue to do so in future as well.

The Director Generals (DGs) of respective disaster management authorities and heads of various departments updated the forum regarding plans, preparations and initiatives to deal with disasters.

Coordination, mock rehearsals at different tiers, community participation, awareness campaign and media management were also discussed and emphasized upon during the review meeting.However, the risk and vulnerability to disasters with particular focus on Earthquake and Monsoon were also discussed in detail.

The participants while acknowledging risk and vulnerabilities posed by different disasters vowed to take all measures for disaster management.

A review meeting about disaster management would be held during last week of March 2022.

>