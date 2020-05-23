ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday expressed grief over the PIA's plane crash incident occurred in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a number of people had lost their lives in the plane crash tragedy while the injured ones had been shifted to different hospitals for the medical treatment.

He said Pakistan Army, Rangers, police and Urban Search and Rescue team of Pak-Army were also engaged in retrieving people from debris of the houses.

The chairman said we were trying to speed up the process so that maximum people could be rescued in the best possible time.

To a question about the causalities, he said a detailed report would be issued later at night.