NDMA Chairman holds interactive sessions with stakeholders

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday held interactive sessions with various stakeholders to seek exploratory synergy for proactive remodeled national preparedness and response mechanism during his visit to Lahore.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday held interactive sessions with various stakeholders to seek exploratory synergy for proactive remodeled national preparedness and response mechanism during his visit to Lahore.

He called upon Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in his office. Matters related to better disaster management/mitigation and coordination mechanism between the Federal and provincial stakeholders specifically Punjab came under discussion.

NDMA Chairman apprised the CM about the principle ideas of remodeled national response regime that will mainly incorporate technology-driven early warning systems for sensing any calamity before it strikes.

He also deliberated upon the need for building a greater national plan for global attention.

He also paid a visit to the Headquarters of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He praised and appreciated the efforts of the safe cities authority in ensuring the security and safety of the people while vowing to replicate the same visual system in the remodeled NEOC at vulnerable places prone to calamities.

Both departments exchanged ideas for futuristic transformation and potential exploitation in synergistic mode with other national emergencies responders