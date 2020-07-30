NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to counter Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

General Muhammad Afzal says they are making efforts to upgrade hospitals to facilitate Coronavirus patients.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said there was a significant reduction in Coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

General Muhammad Afzal said the Federal government took best measure to counter the pandemic.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of ventilators under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Muhammad Afzal thanked the USAID for its cooperation with Pakistan against COVID-19.

He further added that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and the NDMA played important role to counter the pandemic. We are aware of the coronavirus challenges that Pakistan is facing, Muhammad Afzal affirmed.

General Afzal also said that efforts were being made to facilitate the corona patients as they need special attention. The Chairman said additional ventilators and beds were installed in the hospitals across the country. NDMA was acquiring all necessary equipment to deal with the pandemic, he added.