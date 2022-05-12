UrduPoint.com

NDMA Chairman Stresses Over Strengthening Disaster Management System

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 10:50 PM

NDMA Chairman stresses over strengthening disaster management system

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Thursday emphasised the need to further strengthening the disaster management and early warning system to ensure better preparedness and response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz Thursday emphasised the need to further strengthening the disaster management and early warning system to ensure better preparedness and response.

Speaking in National Monsoon Preparedness Conference, 2022 in Islamabad on Thursday held under NDMA, he welcomed the participants and highlighted climate change and its impacts, vulnerability of Pakistan to various disasters with focus on floods, need for preparedness and coordination amongst all stakeholders in case of any disaster eventuality to avoid loss of life and property.

NDMA Chairman emphasized upon timely sharing of Early Warning/ Information to the grass root level, awareness and advocacy, community mobilization and timely response by relevant departments.

Chairman NDMA said that we must not lose sight of Climate Change phenomenon which was already affecting in the shape of extreme weather events like heat wave and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Participants from different departments shared preparations made thus far and affirmed resolve to take all measures for mitigation and response to any disaster event aimed at protecting lives and public/ private properties.

The Conference was presided by Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, Chairman NDMA, while representatives of various federal and provincial governments, PDMAs, Pakistan Armed Forces, Emergency Response Services, Federal Flood Commission, WAPDA, SUPARCO, Irrigation Department, FWO, NHA, Pakistan Metrological Department, UN Agencies and Humanitarian Networks participated in the conference.

Moreover, NDMA has also launched the National Monsoon Contingency Plan 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather United Nations Flood WAPDA Heat Wave NHA Event All From FWO

Recent Stories

Ready to face consequences if committed any wrongd ..

Ready to face consequences if committed any wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Nebenzia Criticizes Pseudohistory, Anti-Russian Le ..

Nebenzia Criticizes Pseudohistory, Anti-Russian Lessons in Ukrainian School Curr ..

2 minutes ago
 China Vows to Support North Korea in Fight Against ..

China Vows to Support North Korea in Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Diabetes almost doubles risk of death from Covid: ..

Diabetes almost doubles risk of death from Covid: Study

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US ..

Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US Biolabs in Ukraine on Friday - ..

5 minutes ago
 Prompt registration of FIR on authentic call on he ..

Prompt registration of FIR on authentic call on helpline 15 to be ensured: CCPO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.