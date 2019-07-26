NDMA chairman updates PM on monsoon emergency measures

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Prime Minister Imran and update him over the in-place measures to cope with challenges of monsoon spell.

The Chairman NDMA apprised the Prime Minister regarding the preparatory measures to guard against any emergency situation.

The NDMA manages complete spectrum of disasters by adopting a disaster risk reduction perspective in development planning at all levels, and throughenhancing institutional capacities for disaster preparedness, response andrecovery.