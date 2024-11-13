NDMA Chairman urges international collaboration to combat climate-driven catastrophes

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 10:27 PM
BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, on Wednesday highlighted the critical role of climate diplomacy in fostering global collaboration and securing resources to tackle disasters caused by climate change.
In his keynote address at the Center for Climate Diplomacy event titled "Strengthening Resilience through Climate Diplomacy in Disaster Management" at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP-29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Chairman highlighted NDMA’s dedication to building international partnerships and advancing initiatives that enhance both national and global resilience frameworks.
His remarks highlighted Pakistan’s proactive engagement in climate diplomacy as a means to address and mitigate the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities.
The event spotlighted the vital connection between climate diplomacy and disaster resilience.
The Chairman of NDMA emphasized Pakistan's commitment to collaborative, climate-aware strategies for effective disaster risk reduction and strengthening resilience.
In this strategic side event, NDMA reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a global resilience agenda by harnessing climate diplomacy and backing initiatives that prioritize people in climate adaptation and disaster management. The authority remains focused on strengthening partnerships and promoting a sustainable, resilient future for all.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is participating in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. NDMA's presence at COP 29 highlights Pakistan's dedication to tackling climate change and building resilience through international collaboration and support.
