NDMA Chairman Visits Balochistan To Assess COVID-19 Needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal on Thursday visited Balochistan to assess the COVID-19 needs of the province.

United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) and UN Country Director in Pakistan are accompanying the NDMA chairman during his visit to Balochistan.

The chairman will meet the chief minister, chief secretary, secretary health and director general Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) during the visit to Balochistan.

