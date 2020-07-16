NDMA chairman visits KEMU, assures meeting their needs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Wednesday visited King Edward Medical University (KEMU), adjacent hospitals and assured providing safety kits to Health Care Workers (HCWs) serving in various hospitals of Lahore.

According to message received here, he visited different section of the university including telemedicine department.

The chairman was apprised that the telemedicine department was providing services to patients round the clock. This helped controlling rush in the hospitals.

He said the purpose of his visit is to review the facilities being provided to COVID-19 patients and assess the needs.

Vice Chancellor King Edward University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal briefed the chairman about services being provided to the corona patients.

Addressing on the occasion, the chairman paid tributes to Health Care Workers (HCWs), who played crucial role in containing the pandemic.

"The services being rendered by HCWs in containing the COVID pandemic are commendable," he said.

The chairman also planted a sapling in the premises of the university.