NDMA chairman visits PDMA, reviews measures to curb smog

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz visited the office of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz visited the office of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday.

He interacted with Provincial Minister PDMA Khalid Mahmood and Senior Member board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

NDMA Chairman also visited the control room of PDMA and reviewed in detail the measures taken to curb smog.

Senior Member Board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar gave a briefing on the precautionary measures against natural disasters, early warning system and strategy to mitigate life and property losses during natural disasters.