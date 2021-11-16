UrduPoint.com

NDMA Chairman Visits PDMA, Reviews Measures To Curb Smog

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:43 PM

NDMA chairman visits PDMA, reviews measures to curb smog

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz visited the office of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz visited the office of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday.

He interacted with Provincial Minister PDMA Khalid Mahmood and Senior Member board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

NDMA Chairman also visited the control room of PDMA and reviewed in detail the measures taken to curb smog.

Senior Member Board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar gave a briefing on the precautionary measures against natural disasters, early warning system and strategy to mitigate life and property losses during natural disasters.

Related Topics

Punjab Babar Hayat

Recent Stories

Development funds utilization in KP registers 425% ..

Development funds utilization in KP registers 425% increase

58 seconds ago
 Sorra Dam to be built in Koh-e-Suleman range with ..

Sorra Dam to be built in Koh-e-Suleman range with Rs 10b: Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 PIC to conduct research for reason, prevention of ..

PIC to conduct research for reason, prevention of heart diseases

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh appreciates foreign participation i ..

Governor Sindh appreciates foreign participation in 17th ITI Fair

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court directs FIA to take actions against ..

Supreme Court directs FIA to take actions against irregularities in ETPB's prope ..

8 minutes ago
 US Retail Sales up 16.3% in Year to Sept Despite S ..

US Retail Sales up 16.3% in Year to Sept Despite Soaring Inflation - Commerce Da ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.