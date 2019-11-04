UrduPoint.com
NDMA Chief Greets Pakistan Rescue Team On UN INSARAG Classification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Monday extended his felicitations to Pakistan Rescue Team on achieving United Nations' International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (UN-INSARAG) classification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Monday extended his felicitations to Pakistan Rescue Team on achieving United Nations' International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (UN-INSARAG) classification.

Following the classification of the UN INSARAG, the Pakistan Rescue Team can participate in international rescue operations, a message said received here.

NDMA chairman said, "Pakistan Rescue Team's UN-INSARAG classification is a proud and honor for Pakistan. Pakistan Rescue Team is the first team in South Asia that has received international classification."He also congratulated DG Punjab Emergency Services academy Dr Rizwan Naseer and the team members on this achievement.

The NDMA will continue to provide all possible assistance as a focal point for international rescue operations, NDMA chairman said.

