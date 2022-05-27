UrduPoint.com

NDMA, Chinese Experts To Establish Joint Working Group For Forest Fires Management

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 09:43 PM

NDMA, Chinese experts to establish Joint Working Group for forest fires management

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Chinese officials on Friday agreed to establish a Joint Working Group comprising of experts and officials from both sides for exploring areas of cooperation to tackle forest fires

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Chinese officials on Friday agreed to establish a Joint Working Group comprising of experts and officials from both sides for exploring areas of cooperation to tackle forest fires.

Under the framework of Pak-China cooperation on disaster management, a high level delegation (online) meeting was held here, with the view to explore possibilities of cooperation between the two countries on managing forest fires hazards, where the proposal for working group was given by the Chairman NDMA where the group would also work out details of such collaboration, as a way forward, said a news release.

Pakistan's delegation was led by Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and Director General of the Department of International Cooperation & Rescue, Ministry of Emergency Management Liu Weimin headed the Chinese delegation.

Chairman NDMA was assisted by Members of NDMA, Joint Secretary EAD, DG Punjab emergency service 1122, DG Civil Defense, DIG Forests Ministry of Climate Change during the meeting.

From Chinese side Emergency Command Commissioner, Department of Fire Prevention & Control, Deputy Head of Fire Rescue Department, Deputy Director General of National Forest Fire Prevention & Early Warning Information Centre, Expert National Forest & Grassland Fire Prevention & Extinguishing Command and Director of Satellite Emergency Monitoring of Forest Fires participated in the discussion.

The Chinese side was briefed by NDMA on the overall challenges of forest fires in Pakistan while specifically informed on the recent fires in Pine Nut forest of Koh-e-Suleman Range Balochistan.

The Chinese side was also informed of the capacity gaps and potential areas for technical assistance and cooperation particularly in the use of modern technologies for early warning, mitigation and response to forest fires.

Liu Weimin, while appreciating the efforts of government of Pakistan in successfully controlling forest fire in Balochistan offered their support in establishing joint monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms through use of satellite technology and resource sharing for response.

On the proposal of Chairman NDMA both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group comprising of experts/officials from both sides for exploring areas of cooperation and working out details of such collaboration, as a way forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Balochistan Technology Punjab China Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school ..

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school massacre

36 seconds ago
 US Aware of Ukraine's Requests for Rocket Systems, ..

US Aware of Ukraine's Requests for Rocket Systems, Has Not Made Final Decision - ..

38 seconds ago
 Russian, Austrian Leaders Discuss Global Food Secu ..

Russian, Austrian Leaders Discuss Global Food Security Over Phone - Kremlin

39 seconds ago
 DHO refutes social media reports about spreading d ..

DHO refutes social media reports about spreading diarrhea in villages

41 seconds ago
 Six days aside, Imran would not return to Islamaba ..

Six days aside, Imran would not return to Islamabad in 6 centuries : Marriyum

45 seconds ago
 European Council to Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Food ..

European Council to Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Food Security on May 30-31 - Presid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.