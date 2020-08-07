Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has given a task to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for cleaning of dirt from the three main rainwater gutters which has almost 95 per cent completed in five days

Sheikh visited different areas of Karachi including Gujjar Nala and reviewed the situation after the heavy rainfall, said a statement here on Friday.

Talking to the media, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Prime Minister Imran Khkan had taken notice of the situation in Karachi after last rain spells. NDMA was given responsibilities as on the instructions of the Prime Minister, NDMA chairman arrived in Karachi and reviewed the situation, he said.

He said Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was given the task of cleaning up the rain flow water gutters.

The FWO was tasked with cleaning three major Nalas in Karachi, Gujjar Nala, Korangi Nala and Mawach Goth Nala and the work was given last Monday and in five days 95 per cent of the work has been completed, he added.

He said now rainwater is flowing easily in Karachi, but they we are not claiming that everything is fine, there is a lot of work left and they wanted to do work for the betterment of the public.

He said what has not been done in the last twelve years has now been done in five days.

Sindh government has not been working for 12 years; they also have Water board, Solid Waste Management but work progress is nil.

He appeals to the citizens of Karachi not to allow waste material and drain water to flow into these drains. These are drains are for rain water flow only but unfortunately gutter water is flowing into these drains, he added.