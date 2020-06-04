NDMA clears 512,100 hectares of land from desert locust

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far treated total 512,100 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out the surveillance of over 389,000 hectares of area and the poisonous fumes spray of over 4,200 hectares of area under locust attack was managed in last 24 hours.

Some 1,125 teams were engaged in the locusts control operation in the vulnerable districts. They carried out both aerial and ground spray of 2,800 hectare area of Balochistan, 100 hectare area of Punjab, 800 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 500 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours, he said.

The spokesman said a total of 49 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2 of Punjab and four of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishok, Quetta and other districts have been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak and Khuram areas were affected with locust attacks.

In Punjab, the locust hit areas included Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali.

In Sindh the affected areas included Sukkur, Matiyari, Naushero Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad.