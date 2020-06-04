UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Clears 512,100 Hectares Of Land From Desert Locust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:07 PM

NDMA clears 512,100 hectares of land from desert locust

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far treated total 512,100 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far treated total 512,100 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out the surveillance of over 389,000 hectares of area and the poisonous fumes spray of over 4,200 hectares of area under locust attack was managed in last 24 hours.

Some 1,125 teams were engaged in the locusts control operation in the vulnerable districts. They carried out both aerial and ground spray of 2,800 hectare area of Balochistan, 100 hectare area of Punjab, 800 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 500 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours, he said.

The spokesman said a total of 49 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2 of Punjab and four of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishok, Quetta and other districts have been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak and Khuram areas were affected with locust attacks.

In Punjab, the locust hit areas included Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali.

In Sindh the affected areas included Sukkur, Matiyari, Naushero Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack South Waziristan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gwadar Dera Ghazi Khan Sukkur Mianwali Karak Tank Kharan Khuzdar Awaran Panjgur

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

1 minute ago

PIA slashes salaries of its employees up to 25 per ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority welcomes resuming transi ..

25 minutes ago

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

55 minutes ago

Usman Dar, Ejaz Chaudhry separately call on Prime ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.