NDMA clears 538,100 hectares of land from desert locust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far treated total 538,100 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has carried out spray of over 346,000 hectares of area under locust attack was managed in last 24 hours.

Some 1,129 teams were engaged in the locusts control operation in the vulnerable districts.

The teams carried out both aerial and ground spray of 7,600 hectare area of Balochistan, 600 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 500 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours, he said.

The aerial spray of 170 hectare of land was carried out in Pashin.

The spokesman said a total of 46 districts, 33 of Balochistan, eight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and five of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishk, Quetta and other districts have been hit by desert locust.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Aurakzai, Khyber and Khuram areas were affected with locust attacks.

No locust swarm were spotted in any area of Punjab during last 24 hours.

In Sindh the affected areas included Khairpur, Sukkur, Matiyari, Kamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad.