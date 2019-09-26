UrduPoint.com
NDMA Completes 60 Percent Rehabilitation Work In Mirpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:09 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson Idrees Mehsud informed on Thursday that 60 percent rehabilitation work was completed in the earth quake hit areas of Mirpur Azad Kashmir as tents were provided to restore routine life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson Idrees Mehsud informed on Thursday that 60 percent rehabilitation work was completed in the earth quake hit areas of Mirpur Azad Kashmir as tents were provided to restore routine life.

Talking to a private news channel he said the earthquake victims were taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Azad Kashmir hospital while the debris of collapsed infrastructure was removed to clear the roads Operation has also been started ted to fix the cracked roads immediately.

Around 630 tents including 30 shelter tents and 20 school tents were provided to the affected areas as the government ordered NDMA to help people resume the educational activities after the earthquake.

While replying to a query he said 2200 blankets and 1000 ration packs were distributed among the victims, he said adding, the alternative roads were open for relief activities.

