NDMA Completes Spraying Of 4,400 Hectare Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:47 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 4,400 hectare and survey of 313,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 )

According to spokesman, 1,150 teams were engaged in locust control operation in effects districts of the country.

Both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being continued right now.

The spraying of 1,700 hectare area of Balochistan and 1,000 hectare area of Punjab have been completed in the last 24 hours.

The treatment of 900 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 800 hectare area of Sindh have been finished in the last 24 hours.

A total of 61 districts of the country were affected by locust attack, including 31 districts of Balochistan, 11 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 districts of Punjab and seven districts of Sindh have been hit by the locust attacks.

