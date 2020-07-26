UrduPoint.com
NDMA Concludes GLOF Rescue Operation In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

NDMA concludes GLOF rescue operation in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Sunday concluded Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) rescue operation in Chitral's Golan Valley.

According to NDMA's spokesman, seven people trapped in GLOF, has been transported to safer places with the help of Army helicopters. Some 87 food packs have also been distributed among the GLOF victims.

NDMA was in close contact with the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and local administration of Chitral to help the victims till their complete rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, NDMA has started rescue operation following the land sliding at Buner Das Nullah, Chilas.

A pond emerged following the land sliding which was kickstarted after lightening struck the area.

Six persons were under the debris of land sliding. Teams of Rescue 1122, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GB DMA), Police and officials of civil administration rushed to the venue. The residents of 25 nearby houses have been shifted to safer places.

