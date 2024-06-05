NDMA Conducted National Simulation Exercises Focusing On Monsoon Preparedness
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as part of proactive approach held two-day National Monsoon Coordination Conference and National Simulation Exercise (Sim-Ex) with key stakeholders to review Monsoon preparedness.
The NDMA conducted one-of-its-kind Multi Hazards National Level Simulation Exercises at National Emergencies Operation Center, NDMA Headquarters, a news release said.
The purpose of conducting multi-hazard mock exercises was to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of provincial disaster management agencies to deal with emergency like situation such as flooding and roadblockage in upcoming monsoon.
The Sim-Ex also emphasized the need for effective coordination and cooperation among all agencies involved in disaster management and relief activities.
The participants applied the learned concepts to respond to simulated disasters at local and national levels and showcased their mock exercises results on scenario based situations.
The Participants acknowledged the role of NDMA in promoting resilience and proactive disaster readiness. Participants noted that Simulation Exercise was all-encompassing, much-needed, well-imparted and a wonderful knowledge-sharing endeavour with an aim of spreading the words to others for good of all and as a national service.
Two- day session was attended by representatives of MoCC, Defence Attaches, Diplomats, MoHSR, UN Agencies, PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA, Emergency services, PMD, SUPARCO, NHA, Armed Forces, CDA/ICT, PHF, NHN, FWO and related departments.NHA, Armed Forces, CDA/ICT, PHF, NHN, FWO and Emergency Response Agencies.
