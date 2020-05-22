NDMA conducted spraying of 5,900 hectare locust hit area in last 24 hours

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 5,900 hectare and survey of 479,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 5,900 hectare and survey of 479,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being continued right now.

Sharing details of the ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms, he said the spraying of 3,500 hectare area of Balochistan and 1,600 hectare area of Punjab had been completed in the last 24 hours.

The treatment of 400 hectare area each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had been finished in the last 24 hours.

A total of 50 districts of the country were affected by locust attack, including 31 districts of Balochistan, 7 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 of Punjab and three districts of Sindh, the spokesman added.