UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Conducted Spraying Of 5,900 Hectare Locust Hit Area In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:53 PM

NDMA conducted spraying of 5,900 hectare locust hit area in last 24 hours

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 5,900 hectare and survey of 479,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 5,900 hectare and survey of 479,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being continued right now.

Sharing details of the ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms, he said the spraying of 3,500 hectare area of Balochistan and 1,600 hectare area of Punjab had been completed in the last 24 hours.

The treatment of 400 hectare area each of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh had been finished in the last 24 hours.

A total of 50 districts of the country were affected by locust attack, including 31 districts of Balochistan, 7 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 of Punjab and three districts of Sindh, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab

Recent Stories

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 People ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie Grand Slam winner Cooper dies

2 minutes ago

PIA passenger plane crashes near Karachi airport

11 minutes ago

Youth killed over petty issue in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Armenia's COVID-19 Case Count Nears 6,000 Amid Eas ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.