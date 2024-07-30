NDMA conducts 3rd session of Disaster Response Committee

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on instructions of the prime minister, hosted the third meeting of National Disaster Response Committee (DRC) at its headquarters here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on instructions of the prime minister, hosted the third meeting of National Disaster Response Committee (DRC) at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of directives issued during the first DRC meeting and assessing the preparedness of provinces and departments for Monsoon 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal and co-chaired by Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik, PM’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khursheed also participated in the session, a news release said.

The officials from National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) provided an overview of the anticipated impacts of the upcoming monsoon season, along with NDMA’s preparedness and plans.

The provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) and other stakeholders briefed the forum on the tasks assigned by the Chair in previous meetings. The Chair was updated on ongoing efforts to address potential emergencies, rectify shortcomings, and the resource deployment plan for vulnerable areas.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the necessity of a well-coordinated approach to manage climatic hazards. He highlighted the crucial role of Federal & Provincial Authorities in close coordination with NDMA to ensure a prompt and effective response to monsoon-related emergencies.

He underscored that the formation of the DRC is a critical step in strengthening Pakistan’s disaster management framework and enhancing coordination between the Federal and Provincial Governments.

The minister directed PDMAs to arrange stockpiles including vaccination of snakebites in view of ongoing Monsoon rain spells. He also asked to conduct reinforcement regarding building codes and resilient infrastructure.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal stressed that all relevant stakeholders must fulfill their roles with utmost responsibility to ensure the committee achieves its objectives.

Senior officials from various Federal Ministries, NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs), and representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Commission for Indus Waters (PCIW), National Highway Authority (NHA), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Railways, and other relevant stakeholders participated in session.

The Disaster Response Committee will convene regularly to monitor progress and address emerging challenges. NDMA, as the central coordinating body, will play a pivotal role in facilitating these efforts and ensuring alignment with national disaster management policies.