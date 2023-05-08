UrduPoint.com

NDMA Conducts First Ever NIDM Workshop In GB On Disaster Management

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

NDMA conducts first ever NIDM workshop in GB on disaster management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) conducted its first-ever workshop on local needs and gaps analysis in Gilgit Baltistan disaster management on Monday.

The workshop was aimed to assess the region's disaster management needs and find solutions to its gaps in emergency preparedness, a news release said.

Vice-chancellors of Karakoram International University (KIU) and the University of Baltistan, Sakardu (UOBS) along with their head of departments, members of faculty, DG GBDMA, students, NGOs, government departments, and members of the Armed Forces participated in the session.

Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik virtually addressed the workshop and emphasized the need for scientific and research-driven emergency preparedness modules and mock exercises to strengthen resilience against climatic hazards and tourism security during emergencies in GB.

He also highlighted the role of community awareness, education, and engagement through multiple communication channels, private partners, and regional NGOs.

Chairman NDMA also responded to questions of participants and acknowledged incorporating the session's recommendations into the National Preparedness and Response System. He also suggested coordination with global universities and think tanks to facilitate knowledge sharing, experiences and best practices related to disaster management.

Chairman NDMA said that through proactive approaches for disaster preparedness and response planning, we can ensure that every community in Pakistan is equipped to handle any crisis that may arise. He reaffirmed NDMA's commitment to multi-hazard preparedness nationwide and the spirit of cooperation among all stakeholders for a disaster-resilient Pakistan.

