Open Menu

NDMA Conducts First National Industrial Disaster Preparedness & Response Drills

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

NDMA conducts first National Industrial Disaster Preparedness & Response drills

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) successfully conducted the first of its kind two-day National Industrial Disaster Preparedness & Response Exercise at NDMA headquarters. Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik inaugurated the Exercises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) successfully conducted the first of its kind two-day National Industrial Disaster Preparedness & Response Exercise at NDMA headquarters. Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik inaugurated the Exercises.

The prime objective of National SimEx on Industrial Hazards was to highlight the importance of effective management through proactive decision-making and timely implementation of on-ground measures to minimize the impact of industrial incidents, a news release said.

The exercise underscored the need for a strengthened coordination mechanism to ensure timely preparedness efforts and foster collaboration between government entities and industrial partners. Participants included Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), rescue agencies, and key players from the chemical and petroleum, oil& gas industries including Lucky Core Industries Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Limited, Ittehad Chemicals Limited, NIMIR Industrial Chemicals Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Fertilizer Company Limited, Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited, Attock Refinery Limited, Pakistan Refinery Limited, Cynergyico Pakistan Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited.

Senior representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industries & Production, and Ministry of Defence Production also attended the two-day exercise, highlighting the event's significance and the collective commitment to enhancing industrial disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

Participants lauded the efforts of NDMA and remarked this SimEx as a significant step towards building a resilient framework for industrial disaster management in Pakistan, ensuring that all stakeholders are well-prepared to handle potential emergencies effectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Gas Engro Event All From Government Sitara Chemical Industries Limited Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Attock Refinery Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan