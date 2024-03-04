NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

As part of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s proactive approach, the two-day National Simulation Exercise (Sim Ex) commenced on March 4 here at NDMA Headquarters, focused on disaster response preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) As part of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s proactive approach, the two-day National Simulation Exercise (Sim Ex) commenced on March 4 here at NDMA Headquarters, focused on disaster response preparedness.

The exercise aimed to address potential emergencies during the spring and early summer seasons. Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik inaugurated the “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises, a news release said.

Key stakeholders, including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), emergency services, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), National Highway Authority (NHA), Armed Forces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Emergency Response Agencies (Rescue 1122) and UN Agencies including humanitarian organizations actively participated in the simulation.

During SimEx, syndicates rigorously tested preparedness and response plans, covering a wide range of topics. These exercises aimed to enhance the disaster management cycle, including considerations for vulnerable communities and collaboration with the international community.

Emphasis was placed on effective coordination and cooperation among all agencies involved in disaster management and relief activities. Participants applied their knowledge to respond to simulated disasters at both local and national levels.

The scenarios included drought, forest fires, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), heatwaves, and industrial fires. The exercise provided valuable insights and strengthened the collective ability to handle emergencies effectively under the umbrella of NDMA.