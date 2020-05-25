UrduPoint.com
NDMA Conducts Spraying Of 3,430 Hectare Locust Hit Area In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

NDMA conducts spraying of 3,430 hectare locust hit area in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 3,430 hectare and survey of 250,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being continued right now.

Sharing details of the ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms, he said the spraying of 2,200 hectare area of Balochistan and 1,000 hectare area of Punjab had been completed in the last 24 hours.

The treatment of 200 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 30 hectare area of Sindh had been finished in the last 24 hours.

A total of 50 districts of the country were affected by locust attack, including 31 districts of Balochistan, 8 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9 of Punjab and two districts of Sindh were hit by the locust attacks.

