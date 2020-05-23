NDMA conducts spraying of 6,100 hectare locust hit area in last 24 hours

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 6,100 hectare and survey of 477,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 6,100 hectare and survey of 477,000 hectare locust swarm hit area of the country in the last 24 hours.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being continued right now.

Sharing details of the ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms, he said the spraying of 4,000 hectare area of Balochistan and 1,400 hectare area of Punjab have been completed in the last 24 hours.

The treatment of 400 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 300 hectare area of Sindh have been finished in the last 24 hours.

A total of 49 districts of the country were affected by locust attack, including 30 districts of Balochistan, 7 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 of Punjab and two districts of Sindh of the country were hit by the locust attacks.