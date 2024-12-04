Open Menu

NDMA Conducts "Winter Freeze" Simulation Exercise To Enhance Disaster Preparedness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

NDMA conducts "Winter Freeze" simulation exercise to enhance disaster preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has conducted a two-day simulation exercise, "Winter Freeze", to bolster Pakistan's readiness for winter-related disasters, including extreme cold weather, smog, and earthquakes.

The “Winter Freeze” exercise took place at the NDMA headquarters from December 3rd to 4th, 2024.

This event is part of NDMA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

The simulation included a series of challenging scenarios, such as a severe blizzard hitting northern areas which led to snowstorms, road blockages, power outages, and stranded tourists in parts of the country.

The exercise also simulated a major earthquake in northern Balochistan and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, testing the effectiveness of rescue operations, medical response and mobilization of humanitarian response in remote areas.

Additionally, the simulation addressed severe smog conditions in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, focusing on the health impacts, emergency medical responses and measures to prevent the dangers of air pollution.

The participants of SimEx included Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) law enforcement bodies, and representatives of humanitarian organizations.

Participants acknowledged the platform provided by NDMA for preparedness and timely measures to deal with disasters and also gave their feedback and suggestions so that possible future disasters can be avoided. Effective action plans can be drawn up to deal with disasters and emergencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Earthquake Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road December Event From

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

23 minutes ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

43 minutes ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

18 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

18 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan