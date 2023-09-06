NDMA consultants JICA team visits PDMA KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Consultants from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team held a meeting with the Director General (DG) of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Janat Gul Afridi, here Wednesday.

This meeting's objectives were to gather input and launch the creation of the National Disaster Management Plan-II (NDMP-II), which will cover the years 2024-2029.

The National Disaster Management Plan-I (NDMP-I) was implemented from 2012-2024, and during the meeting, the consultant team received a thorough update on the key milestones reached in DRM at the province level.

This insightful summary emphasized the developments in catastrophe preparedness and response throughout the previous years.

Moreover, The work being done so far by the Relief Department and PDMA to create a Provincial Disaster Management Policy and Plan is significant.

These programmes are set up to work closely together with the NDMP-II, ensuring a seamless and coordinated approach to disaster management at both the national and provincial levels.

The DG PDMA expressed gratitude for the efforts made in response to the information and initiatives offered and reaffirmed the commitment to continue working together in the future.

The impending NDMP-II is anticipated to play a crucial role in protecting communities from natural and man-made catastrophes.

As a result of the partnership between NDMA Consultants and PDMA, disaster resilience and management capacities in the region have been significantly improved.

The creation of the NDMP-II and ongoing efforts at the province level demonstrate the commitment of stakeholders to creating a country that is more resilient and prepared for disasters, aiming to lessen the impact of disasters on lives and property.